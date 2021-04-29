Left Menu

Daimler, Volvo plan hydrogen fuel cell production in Europe in 2025

Daimler AG's truck unit and Volvo AB said on Thursday they would start making hydrogen fuel cells in Europe in 2025 via a joint venture, and called for EU policies to help make the zero-emission technology commercially viable.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:30 IST
Daimler, Volvo plan hydrogen fuel cell production in Europe in 2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Daimler AG's truck unit and Volvo AB said on Thursday they would start making hydrogen fuel cells in Europe in 2025 via a joint venture, and called for EU policies to help make the zero-emission technology commercially viable. The rival German and Swedish makers of large freight-hauling trucks formed their venture, cell-centric, in March. They said they would provide more details on large-scale fuel production in 2022, but said cell-centric was already scaling up prototype output.

"Partnerships like cell-centric are vital to our commitment to decarbonizing road transport," Volvo Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement. Aside from the fuel-cell joint venture, the two companies remain competitors. Both hope to test fuel-cell trucks in about three years and start mass-producing trucks in the second half of this decade.

The European Union has been pushing tighter emission standards, fuelling a boom in zero-emission electric cars. But batteries in electric vehicles are very heavy and hydrogen fuel cells are seen as potentially more viable zero-emission power systems for long-haul freight in the future. Fuel cells produce electricity from hydrogen, emitting only water.

The two truck makers called for the construction of around 300 hydrogen refueling stations suitable for heavy-duty vehicles in Europe by 2025 and about 1,000 stations by 2030. During a video conference with the two firms, European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said the commission would this summer propose a revised alternative fuels directive.

She said this "will include binding requirements for rolling out hydrogen fueling infrastructure ... and financial support will be available where needed." Automaker Stellantis said this year it would begin deliveries in Europe of its first medium-sized vans powered by hydrogen fuel cells by the end of 2021.

Stellaris said at the time that Germany had 90 hydrogen stations and France had 25 - a tiny fraction of the thousands of petrol stations available for fossil-fuel vehicles today. As zero-emission trucks are significantly more expensive than fossil-fuel models, Daimler and Volvo said a "policy framework is needed to ensure demand and affordability."

The two companies said policies should include subsidies for "CO2-neutral technologies and a taxation system based on carbon and energy content."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future aid for Kabul will be linked to democratic standards, Germany says

Any future financial aid for Afghanistan will be conditional on democratic standards being upheld there, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Kabul on Thursday, as NATO troops are set to launch their withdrawal from the...

No need for full lock down on May 1, TN govt tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court there was no need to clamp a lockdown in the state on Saturday, a day ahead of counting of votes polled in the April 6 assembly elections, saying May 1 is already a holiday on...

Dracula Season 2: Developer hinted at a new start as 'It's very hard to kill a vampire'

Dracula Season 2 is one of the anticipated horror series across the world. When Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat decided to make Dracula a mini-series, they got positive responses from many people. Then after releasing Dracula, the series garn...

Hero MotoCorp launches virtual showroom to sell vehicles amid coronavirus pandemic

The countrys top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has launched a virtual showroom feature to help customers buy its motorcycles and scooters through a seamless digital experience amid rising in COVID-19 cases in the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021