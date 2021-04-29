Left Menu

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:47 IST
One killed, 100 thatched houses destroyed in a fire at Dimapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagaland's Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.

The fire broke out on Wednesday midnight, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that there was no electricity in that locality at the time of the incident.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to control the inferno and the fire brigade personnel took around three hours to control the flame from engulfing the surrounding areas, sources said.

More than 100 families were rendered homeless in the fire as their thatched houses were destroyed in the blaze, the official added.

