Left Menu

Pakistan's Khewra rock salt to be registered with international trade bodies: report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:30 IST
Pakistan's Khewra rock salt to be registered with international trade bodies: report
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Pakistan could take the lead in the global salt trade as the local rock salt of Khewra in Punjab province is set to be registered with international trade bodies that will prevent Indian traders to market Pakistani rock salt as Himalayan Pink Salt, according to a media report on Thursday.

Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC), designated by the Cabinet as the registrant agency for rock salt produced in the country, has finalised requirements for registration of rock salt with the Geographical Indications (GI) registry, under the management and control of Intellectual Property Organisationof Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan).

After the registration with IPO-Pakistan, the country will file for registration at foreign markets which will prevent Indian traders to market Pakistani rock salt as Himalayan Pink Salt, the Dawn News reported.

The GI rules were formulated in January this year in the country that had been pending for around two decades, but traders from India took advantage of the vacuum and applied for GI tagging of Basmati rice in the European Union, claiming that it was an agricultural produce of India, the report said.

The PMDC Managing Director (retired Brig.) M Iqbal Malik said Pakistan has branded the Khewra salt as "Pink Rock Salt" and its specifications were being finalised.

"Currently, rock salt was neither a lucrative commodity for exports nor was Pakistan selling the rock salt as a commercial and industrial product," he said, adding, "soon after the GI tagging at international markets, Pakistan will be in a position to sign long term sale contracts with buyers abroad." Incidentally the term, Himalayan Pink Salt has been used by Indian traders for global marketing of rock salt mined from Khewra, however, after trade of non-essential items with India was suspended around two years back, salt exports to India were also suspended.

Since, there is no sale policy regarding rock salt, most of the rock salt was exported in rock form to the Middle East.

A Karachi-based salt trader Ahmed Khan said there is a very high global demand for rock salt, not only as table salt but even as a healing agent by massage centres of Korea and Thailand to other industrial usages.

He claimed that salt bought by Indian traders in the UAE was re-exported in small and attractive packs at a very high price to the European Union, the US and even the far East, with labels showing that this salt was a product of the Indian Himalayas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India installs 3.2 GW solar power projects in 2020: Report

Solar projects totalling 3.2 gigawatt GW have been installed in India during 2020, according to a Mercom Communications India report. Mercom Communications India is a subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group.According to India Solar Market Leader...

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette...

SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine

The Students Federation of India SFI on Thursday claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged between 18 and 44 years starting from May 1 will lead to a crisis of blood in hospitals, and urged youths and students to donate it b...

Delhi LG seeks report from chief secy on COVID vaccination drive after GNCTD Act comes into force

Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal sought a report from Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday on the citys preparedness for the vaccination of people above 18 years of age against COVID-19, his first significant move since the GNCTD A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021