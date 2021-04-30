Left Menu

U.S. deeply concerned by Ukraine's actions on leading energy company

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:29 IST
U.S. deeply concerned by Ukraine's actions on leading energy company
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States is deeply concerned by Ukraine's cabinet of ministers' actions to dismiss the supervisory board and replace the management of Ukraine's leading energy company, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Ukraine named Herman Halushchenko as energy minister on Thursday in a shake-up after the sudden sacking of the head of state energy firm Naftogaz, which had sparked a stark warning from the country's Western backers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...

Chile studies 'green card' to incentivize coronavirus inoculation

Chile, a global leader in vaccination, is considering issuing a green card to those inoculated against the coronavirus in an effort to encourage younger adults who may be reluctant to turn out for their shots, health officials said on Thurs...

U.S. will not provide financial support for constitutional referendum in Haiti

The United States will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum in Haiti, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday, adding that the country should hold what he said were overdue elections.We ...

New York opens probe into toxic metals in baby food

New Yorks attorney general said on Thursday she has opened a probe into whether baby food contains arsenic and other toxic metals, and asked four manufacturers to provide information on whether their infant rice cereal products are safe.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021