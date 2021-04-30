Left Menu

All COVID-19 patients will be considered as home isolated: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that all coronavirus positive cases will be considered as home isolated unless someone is advised to be admitted at a COVID-19 hospital or a Covid Care Center.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:27 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that all coronavirus positive cases will be considered as home isolated unless someone is advised to be admitted at a COVID-19 hospital or a Covid Care Center. "Goa government has decided to do away with the need for permissions for home isolation to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. All positive cases will be considered as home isolated unless someone is advised to be admitted at COVID hospital or Covid Care Center," Sawant tweeted.

The home isolation kit may be obtained from respective health centers, he added. A weekend lockdown is already in place in Goa. The Chief Minister had earlier announced that strict lockdown will be enforced from 7 pm of April 29 to the morning of May 3 in order to break the COVID-19 chain in the state.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa has also demanded an extension of the lockdown by 15 days more. "IMA would be in favour of a similar extended lockdown for at least 15 days from Monday (May 3) or till the positivity comes down from existing 50 per cent to 10 per cent," the IMA letter read.

Goa reported 3,019 fresh cases and 36 related deaths reported on Thursday. The tally of active cases in the state has risen to 20,898, according to the state health bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

