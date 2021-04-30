Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency says

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency saysReuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:35 IST
Famine looms in southern Madagascar, where children are "starving" after drought and sandstorms ruined harvests, the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday.
Amer Daoudi, senior director of WFP operations globally, speaking from Antanarivo, Madagascar, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva after visiting villages where people have resorted to eating locusts and leaves: "They are on the periphery of famine, these are images I haven't seen for quite some time across the globe."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
