President Ramaphosa saddened by passing of Queen Dlamini Zulu

The Regent’s passing on Thursday follows that of King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu on 12 March 2021. His Majesty passed away in hospital at the age of 72.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:43 IST
“We stand by the royal family and the nation in this hour of compounded grief,” the President said. Image Credit: Twitter(@CyrilRamaphosa)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his sincerest condolences to the royal family and the Zulu nation at large following the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu nation.

"Personally and on behalf of the government and all South Africans, I offer my sincerest condolences to the royal family and the Zulu nation.

"We extend our thoughts, prayers and hearts once more to the royal family who, in the midst of mourning the passing of the beloved King, are now called upon to bid farewell to the Regent in sadly short succession.

"We stand by the royal family and the nation in this hour of compounded grief," the President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

