Left Menu

Drone usage permission to Telangana granted for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

The drone usage permission has been granted for conducting experimental delivery of Covid-19 vaccines within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Range using drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:32 IST
Drone usage permission to Telangana granted for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted a conditional exemption for drone deployment to the Government of Telangana. The drone usage permission has been granted for conducting experimental delivery of Covid-19 vaccines within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Range using drones. The permission exemption is valid for a period of one year or until further orders.

These exemptions shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations as stated for the respective entities are strictly adhered to.

Trials will also assist in assessing conditions such as population, degree of isolation, geography etc to identify regions that specifically require drone deliveries.

Earlier this month, similar permission was granted to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting a feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

The grant of these permissions is intended to achieve the dual objectives of faster vaccine delivery & improved healthcare access by:

Ensuring primary healthcare delivery at the citizen's doorstepLimiting human exposure to COVID congested or COVID prone areas through aerial delivery

Ensuring access to health care to the last mile, especially in remote areas

Possible integration into the middle mile of medical logistics for long-range dronesImproving medical supply chain, especially with a third vaccine expected to be commissioned and millions of doses to be transported across India

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Twitter complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

EU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify

EU regulators accused Apple on Friday of distorting competition in the music streaming market, siding with Spotify in a case that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in the iPhone makers lucrative business practices. The preliminary find...

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

Lebanons public prosecutor has launched an investigation into central bank governor Riad Salameh, a judicial source said, after a Swiss legal request alleged that more than 300 million had been embezzled from the bank through a company owne...

Rohit Sharma turns 34; Raina, Chahal, Kuldeep lead wishes for 'Hitman'

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav led the way as wishes poured in for star batsman Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday on Friday. If Raina wished Rohit with a lot of success in the coming yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021