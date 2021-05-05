David Mabuza to visit Nkomazi Local Municipality

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Friday visit Nkomazi Local Municipality in the Ehlanzeni District of Mpumalanga province.

The visit is as part of the Digital Skills outreach programme, led by the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies.

Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, attends the event at the invitation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Minister is leading government efforts to enable the maximisation of investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to communities, with the aim of creating new competitive business opportunities for the growth of the ICT industry for socio-economic development.

As part of the outreach programme, the Deputy President will officiate at the official handover ceremony of cyber labs at Idlangemabala Secondary School and Nkomazi High School in Mangweni.

The two schools will receive 60 laptops, including internet connectivity.

Mabuza is also expected to hand over certificates to 34 young people, who completed the Cell-Phone Repair Training Course, certified by the University of Pretoria.

Mabuza, together with Ndabeni-Abrahams, will also take the opportunity to visit various households in Mangweni to inspect the quality of installation of government subsidised decoders meant to enable the migration from analogue to digital television.

The Deputy President will also be accompanied by the Premier of Mpumalanga, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Members of the Executive Council, Mayors as well as senior government officials.

