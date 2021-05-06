J-K: 3 Al-Badr terrorists killed, one surrendered in Shopian encounter

Three Al-Badr terrorists were killed during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Kanigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday morning. "03 terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and aAshmir police tweeted.

According to police, the encounter broke out this morning and four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit were trapped in the encounter. One of them identified as Tausif Ahmad had surrendered before the police. "Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on the joint search party," the police had informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)