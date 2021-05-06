Left Menu

Somalia reviving ties with Kenya after nearly six months

Relations between the countries have also been tense over the ownership of potential oil and gas deposits, some of which lie off the coast of Jubbaland, one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states. "Now diplomatic relations are restored," Abdirahman Yusuf, deputy information minister, told a news conference in Mogadishu, saying Qatar had helped in the process.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:42 IST
Somalia reviving ties with Kenya after nearly six months

Somalia said on Thursday it was restoring diplomatic ties with neighbouring Kenya after it severed relations in December, accusing Nairobi of meddling in politics. Relations between the countries have also been tense over the ownership of potential oil and gas deposits, some of which lie off the coast of Jubbaland, one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states.

"Now diplomatic relations are restored," Abdirahman Yusuf, deputy information minister, told a news conference in Mogadishu, saying Qatar had helped in the process. There was no immediate comment from the Kenyan government, though State House in Nairobi tweeted on Thursday afternoon that President Uhuru Kenyatta met with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and "received a special message from him."

In November, Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador and recalled its own from Nairobi after accusing Kenya of interfering in the electoral process in Jubbaland. In February 2019, Kenya recalled its ambassador after Mogadishu decided to auction oil and gas exploration blocks at the centre of their maritime rights dispute. The two countries had revived ties in November the same year.

The two are at present before the World Court to adjudicate the maritime boundary dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Case filed for objectionable posts against political leaders

A case has been registered against over a dozen persons for uploading objectionable posts on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat,...

Stalin retains seasoned leaders, Cabinet to have 34 ministers

DMK president M K Stalins Cabinet, including him, would be 34-member strong and he has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan and over a dozen shall be ministers for the first time.Chief Minister-designate Stalins list of persons to be a...

Nepali singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan dies at 84

Prem Dhoj Pradhan, a prominent Nepali singer who sang over 700 songs during his six decades long music carrier, died here on Thursday following treatment for a chest related ailment. He was 84. Pradhan, who was born in 1938 in Chautara of S...

ANALYSIS-Are U.S. firms ready to do more than voice concerns on trans rights?

Major U.S. firms speak out on conservative trans bills Statement seen reflecting bolder stand on rights issues Some LGBT advocates want tougher corporate response By Matthew LavietesNEW YORK, May 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021