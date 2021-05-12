Vikram Solar commissions 85 MW at Bilhaur in Uttar Pradesh

Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced the commissioning of an 85 megawatt (MW) solar plant for state-run power giant NTPC at Bilhaur, in Uttar Pradesh.

''Vikram Solar, one of India's leading module manufacturers and comprehensive EPC solutions & rooftop solar provider, announced the completion of an 85 MW solar plant project commissioned for NTPC Ltd at Bilhaur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh,'' a company statement said.

Combining the latest 85 MW project at Bilhaur with Vikram Solar's recently commissioned 140 MW project for NTPC at the same location amounts to 225 MW capacity project and became the largest solar project in a single location in the state of Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The 85 MW solar project is spread across 400 acres. The expected energy yield of this project in Uttar Pradesh is 200 million units (MU).

The plant is expected to reduce 4.57 tonnes of CO2 and can power 88,905 houses per year.

''We are proud to say that we have a portfolio of commissioned and under-construction projects totaling 708 MW with NTPC, as it identifies our commitment and focuses towards customer-centricity. We are hopeful of a continued journey with NTPC towards realizing the company's green energy goals,'' Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar said in the statement.

Vikram Solar's annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW and the company has shipped over 3.1 GW PV modules globally.

Vikram Solar Limited (formerly known as Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd) is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions.

