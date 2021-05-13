U.S. fuel supply crunch should ease in a couple of days -Granholm

U.S. fuel supply crunch should ease in a couple of days -GranholmReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:18 IST
Fuel supply constraints in some states along the U.S. East Coast should ease as soon as Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC in an interview after Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted its pipeline on Wednesday.
Granholm added that the current fuel shortages are temporary and that most areas should be back to normal in a couple of days.
