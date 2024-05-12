Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday, May 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL UFL Today's games (All times ET) Michigan at D.C., noon San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m. - - - - BASEBALL MLB Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani (back) not in lineup vs. Padres Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was not in Sunday's lineup against the San Diego Padres, one day after he left in the ninth inning with back tightness. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-OHTANI, Field Level Media - - Red Sox activate RHP Brayan Bello from 15-day IL The Boston Red Sox reinstated right-hander Brayan Bello from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Nationals. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-BELLO, Field Level Media - - Giants send LHP Blake Snell on rehab assignment The San Francisco Giants sent out reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on a rehab assignment, with his first minor league outing scheduled for Sunday with Single-A San Jose. BASEBALL-MLB-SF-SNELL, Field Level Media - - Cubs officially activate RHP Kyle Hendricks from IL The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Kyle Hendricks from the injured list to start Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-HENDRICKS-ROSTER, Field Level Media - - Today's games (All times ET) Arizona at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. - - Tomorrow's previews (All times ET)

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. - - - - BASKETBALL NBA Recap of NBA draft lottery, 3 p.m. BASKETBALL-NBA-LOTTERY, Field Level Media Who are the top 14 players in the lottery? Mock draft BASKETBALL-NBA-MOCKDRAFT, Field Level Media Today's games (All times ET) G4: New York at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. G4: Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. - -

Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) G4: Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m. G4: Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. - - - - HOCKEY NHL Ron Ellis, Stanley Cup winner with Maple Leafs, dies at 79 Ron Ellis, a longtime member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has died. He was 79. HOCKEY-NHL-ELLIS-OBIT, Field Level Media - - Bruins captain Brad Marchand out for Game 4 vs. Panthers Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second-round series versus the visiting Florida Panthers on Sunday with an upper-body injury. HOCKEY-NHL-BOS-MARCHAND, Field Level Media - - Today's games (All times ET) G4: Florida at Boston, 6:30 p.m. G3: Vancouver at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. - - Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) G5: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. G4: Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. - - - - SOCCER MLS Today's games (All times ET) Seattle at Portland, 4:45 p.m. - - - - NWSL Today's games Roundup -- 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., two games at 7:30 p.m. - - - - MOTORSPORTS Today's events (All times ET) NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, 3 p.m. - - - - GOLF PGA Today's event Myrtle Beach Classic Wells Fargo Championship - - - - LPGA Today's event Cognizant Founders Cup - - - - CHAMPIONS Today's event Regions Tradition - - - - TENNIS ATP Today's event

Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Italian Open) - - - - WTA Today's event Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Italian Open) - - - - SOFTBALL NCAA Tournament selection show (7 p.m.) SPORTS-USA-SOFTBALL, Field Level Media - - - - ESPORTS Heroic add degster to CS2 roster Heroic signed former OG AWPer Abdul "degster" Gasanov to their Counter-Strike 2 team on Sunday. ESPORTS-CSGO-DEGSTER, Field Level Media Today's events LoL -- Mid-Season Invitational at Chengdu, China CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 19 at Saint Julian's, Malta Dota -- PGL Wallachia Season 1 at Bucharest, Romania Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major qualifiers

