IIT develops portable tech traditional eco-friendly mobile cremation system

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has developed a prototype of a moveable electric cremation system which claims to be using first of its kind technology that involves smokeless cremation despite using wood, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:59 IST
Dummy-testing of the Prototype of electric cremation system (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has developed a prototype of a moveable electric cremation system which claims to be using first of its kind technology that involves smokeless cremation despite using wood, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday. As per an official release, the moveable electric cremation uses half of the wood otherwise required for the cremation and is still eco-friendly because of the technology that uses combustion air system.

"It is based on wick-stove technology in which the wick when lighted glows yellow. This is converted into a smokeless blue flame with the help of combustion air system installed over the wicks," the released said. IIT Professor Dr Harpreet Singh, Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research and Industry Interaction (ICSR&II) who has developed the system said that the cremation system or incinerator heats up at 1044 degree Celsius which ensures complete sterilization.

"The cart-shaped incinerator has wheels and can be transported anywhere without much efforts. The cart is equipped with combustion air for primary and secondary hot air system. The disposal of the body is completed within 12 hrs including cooling time as against 48 hours required in the normal wood-based cremation", Professor Harpreet said. "Use of less wood can also reduce the carbon footprint by half. It requires less cooling time in the absence of refractory heat storage. It has stainless steel insulation on both sides of the cart for no heat loss and less wood consumption. It also has a tray beneath for easy removal of ashes," he added.

The IIT professor further added that he has adopted a "tech-traditional" model for cremation as it also uses wood keeping in view the beliefs and traditions of cremating on a wood pyre. Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd. who has made the prototype said that keeping in view the present pandemic situation if the system can be adopted, it could provide "respectable cremation to the near and dear ones of those who cannot afford the financial burden of arranging wood".

He said that since this is portable, it can be taken to any place with the permission of the concerned authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

