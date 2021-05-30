Left Menu

Odisha reports 9541 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Odisha reported as many as 9541 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-05-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 10:05 IST
Odisha reports 9541 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha reported as many as 9541 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. Out of fresh COVID-19 cases, 4198 caught the infection from local contacts.

The total number of recoveries in the state stood at 658646 and 2719 deaths. According to the official health bulletin, the state has 95266 active COVID-19 cases. The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far has reached 11711459.

One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Khurda, which has reported 1342 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021