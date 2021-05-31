Soccer-CONMEBOL suspends Copa America in Argentina
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 07:37 IST
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday it would no longer host the Copa America in Argentina, throwing the future of the troubled tournament into doubt just 13 days before it was due to kick off.
