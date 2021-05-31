Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 09:50:50 IST at a depth of 24 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 44 kilometers west of Tezpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Earlier on Sunday afternoon, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Assam's Tezpur district.

A tweet by the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 30-05-2021, 14:23:06 IST, Lat: 26.69 and Long: 92.39, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 40km W of Tezpur, Assam, India." (ANI)

