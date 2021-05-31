Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 31-05-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 10:46 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Assam's Tezpur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 09:50:50 IST at a depth of 24 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 44 kilometers west of Tezpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Earlier on Sunday afternoon, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Assam's Tezpur district.

A tweet by the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 30-05-2021, 14:23:06 IST, Lat: 26.69 and Long: 92.39, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 40km W of Tezpur, Assam, India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021