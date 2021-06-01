RLDA invites e-bids for residential cum commercial development at Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on Tuesday invited online bids for leasing vacant land parcel apanning across 4969 square meters, for residential cum commercial development, informed RLDA. The online pre-bid meeting will be held on June 2, 2021 and the deadline for the bid submission is July 14, 2021, it said.

According to RLDA, the site is located in the Medical colony at Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and has a floor space index of 1.8 and a reserve price of INR 9.70 crores. It will be leased out for 99 years. The site is located on the 30-meter broad Bhavnagar-Rajkot highway which has become part of Suburban contextual around Bhavnagar. It is bound by shops on Rajkot Road in the north, a railway hospital in the east, and residential properties in the south and the west.

"Bhavnagar is a historical city known for its exquisite architecture and international trade. It has witnessed rapid urbanisation in the recent past and has emerged as a prominent education hub. The planned development on the site will provide a fillip to real estate growth, enhance tourism prospects, and boost the local economy. As government is stressing more for the health sector, the site can also be used for a Multi-Specialty Hospital," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA. It further stated that the lessee will be mandated to carry out the development as per local building byelaws, adding that the selected bidder will be required to procure all necessary clearances for the development and he/she will be permitted to market and sub-lease Built-up Area for any lawful activity.

Bhavnagar is situated 198 Km away from Gandhinagar, Gujarat's capital. It is a historic port city and was a prominent trading hub in the 18th century. It was founded by Bhavsinhji Gohil, the rulers of Sihor, in 1723 AD at the time of persistent Maratha raids of the States of Saurashtra. The Present-day Bhavnagar owes much to the vision of the past ruler Sir Takhtsinhji Gohil (1869-96 AD). Bhavnagar is well-connected to other cities of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara by road. The Bhavnagar Terminus under the Bhavnagar railway division connects the city to various parts of India.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land and assets. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing of commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes. Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA is currently handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out a railway colony in Guwahati for redevelopment. RLDA has over 84 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.

RLDA is also currently working on 60 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 63 stations. In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India. (ANI)

