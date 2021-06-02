AGEL arm commissions 150-MW wind power project in Gujarat; 9 months ahead of schedule

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday said its arm AWEKTL has commissioned a 150-megawatts (MW) wind power project in the Kutchh district of Gujarat, nine months ahead of schedule.

''Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Three Ltd (AWEKTL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), commissioned 150 MW wind power project located in Kutchh, Gujarat, nine months ahead of its schedule,'' according to a BSE filing.

This is its sixth project commissioned before schedule over the past 12 months, the company stated in the filing.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.82 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

This commissioning takes AGEL's total operational renewable capacity to 5,070 MW, a step closer to its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational wind generation capacity of 647 MW.

AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 24,294 MW, including assets under acquisition and projects where AGEL has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder.

With this 150 MW, AGEL has added a total operational renewable capacity of 2,525 MW, including 1,750 MW of operational assets under acquisition, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre platform that gives AGEL complete centralised visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on a pan-India basis.

AGEL, through its successive projects, has continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development, thereby creating jobs as well as enabling the de-carbonisation in line with India's commitment at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris, it added.

