Hungary agrees 15-year gas supply deal with Gazprom -foreign minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:57 IST
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday said he had signed a 15-year gas supply agreement with Russian energy group Gazprom to take effect as soon as its existing deal expires in September.
"Hungary will not be without natural gas," Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page, adding that the pipeline interconnection at the country's Serbian border will be operational by October and will be used to import gas under the new deal.
