Light showers, gusty wind brings down scorching heat in Delhi, NCR

Gusty winds and light to moderate intensity rain hit parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday evening bringing in respite from the scorching heat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:06 IST
Light showers, gusty wind brings down scorching heat in Delhi, NCR
Visuals from Delhi's South Moti Bagh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gusty winds and light to moderate intensity rain hit parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday evening bringing in respite from the scorching heat. According to a weather forecast, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall for the next two days.

The maximum temperature touched 40 degrees Celcius today whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. The Met department said parts of the region will experience thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with isolated intense rain or hail over many places

The air quality index in the capital was overall at 156 in the moderate category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) today. As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, and reach nto remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

