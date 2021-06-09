Left Menu

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests 35th accused Muhammad Mansoor

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made the 35th arrest in the Kerala gold smuggling case that came to light in 2019 after a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests 35th accused Muhammad Mansoor
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made the 35th arrest in the Kerala gold smuggling case that came to light in 2019 after a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram. NIA arrested Muhammed Mansoor who landed at Kochi airport from Dubai on Wednesday morning. He was intercepted by immigration officials after a lookout notice was issued against him.

According to NIA sources, Mansoor was arraigned as an accused in the gold smuggling case in November last year. "The charge against him is that he was one of the persons who assisted the main conspirators while being in India and UAE," the source said.

More details in the arrest are awaited. The case relates to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels in Kerala. It had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Apart from NIA, ED and the Customs Department are investigating the case. (ANI)

