NCML renamed as National Commodities Management Services

Agri post-harvest management company National Collateral Management Services Ltd (NCML) on Thursday announced renaming of the company as National Commodities Management Services Ltd with immediate effect.

This transformation is triggered by various steps taken by NCML to expand its presence in new agriculture frontiers, including pre-harvest services like crop tracking, weather data, yield guidance, etc, to commodity warehousing, electronic platform for buy-sell, testing, supply chain and trucking, it said.

Commenting on the development, NCML Managing Director and CEO Siraj Chaudhry said: ''From a branding perspective, it might appear as a small change from 'Collateral' to 'Commodities' but in the life of the business and our presence in the overall agriculture industry, it's a giant leap." This renaming of NCML perfectly illustrates that the company has grown beyond the business of collateral management services, he said.

The new name shows the company as a trusted solution provider for stakeholders in the value chain of ''Agriculture-to-food" through services, fostering innovation and efficiency, he added.

