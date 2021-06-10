Wife of drug kingpin "El Chapo" pleads guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering conspiracy charges
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:17 IST
The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, pleaded guilty on Thursday in a federal court in Washington, D.C. to conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and conspiring to assist the Sinaloa drug cartel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- D.C.
- Washington
Advertisement