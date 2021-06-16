Left Menu

Oil gains lift European shares, STOXX index holds just off record high

European shares rose on Wednesday, as energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices, while investors turned to a Federal Reserve meeting for cues on whether the central bank was beginning to debate tapering its ultra easy monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 0704 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 12:51 IST
Oil gains lift European shares, STOXX index holds just off record high
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European shares rose on Wednesday, as energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices, while investors turned to a Federal Reserve meeting for cues on whether the central bank was beginning to debate tapering its ultra easy monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 0704 GMT. If gains hold until the end of the day, the index will mark its longest gaining streak in three-and-a-half years. The benchmark index has scaled record highs this year as investors bet a steady vaccination programme would jumpstart economic growth, but a recent jump in inflation has sparked concerns of a sooner-than-expected tightening in global monetary policy.

Data on Wednesday showed British inflation unexpectedly jumped above the Bank of England's 2.0% target in May and looked set to rise further as the country re-opens its economy from coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Still, London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3% with oil majors BP and Shell tracking a jump in Brent crude to its highest since April 2019.

The European energy stock index added 0.6%. In company news, EverArc Holdings Ltd jumped 8% as it said it would buy firefighting products and lubricant additives manufacturer Perimeter Solutions in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

SAP shares fell 1.2%, hit possibly by a disappointing profit forecast from U.S. software rival Oracle Corp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021