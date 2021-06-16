LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar

Left Menu

A terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter in Wagoora area of Nowgam, Srinagar, the police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter in Wagoora area of Nowgam, Srinagar, the police said on Wednesday. The encounter broke out on the night of June 15 between the terrorist and a joint party of Srinagar Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the police, a joint cordon and search operation was carried out upon receiving specific information. "During the search operation as the presence of terrorist got ascertained he was given an opportunity to surrender, however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter," the police said.

The terrorist was identified as Uzair Ashraf Dar, a resident of Wandina Melhoora, Shopian and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. As per police records, he was part of groups involved in many terror crime cases including attacks on security forces.

Arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes, the police said. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered by the police and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

