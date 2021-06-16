Left Menu

Spain gets EU approval for $84 bln COVID recovery plan

Spain's plan for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy got European Commission approval on Wednesday, the second such green light in the 27-nation EU after Portugal.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:27 IST
Spain gets EU approval for $84 bln COVID recovery plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's plan for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy got European Commission approval on Wednesday, the second such green light in the 27-nation EU after Portugal. As one of the main beneficiaries of a 750 billion euro ($908 billion) European Union recovery scheme, Spain will get 69.5 billion euros in grants until 2026 to help revive its tourism-dependent economy, which has been hit hard by the crisis.

Madrid will get the first 9 billion euros in pre-financing once EU finance ministers sign off on the plan in July. "This is a historic day for Spain... it means a new understanding of Europe," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters, standing next to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called the plan "ambitious and far-sighted".

"The plan was designed here in Spain and will promote growth here in Spain," she said. A 10 billion euro tranche should be released by December once Spain meets milestones such as progress on reforms, followed by a further 12 billion euros in June 2022.

Partly boosted by the plan, which has suffered delays, the government in Madrid expects Spanish growth to reach 6.5% this year, after a record 10.8% slump last year. Envisaging a total of 110 large investment projects, the plan also involves important reforms, notably of the pension system and labour market.

Spain's plan devotes 40% of its total to fight climate change, including the promotion of urban and long-distance sustainable transport, better energy efficiency of buildings, decarbonisation of industry and new technologies for green hydrogen and renewables. Europe's second-largest car producer hopes to use part of the money to start making electric car batteries in partnership with private investors and boost electric vehicle output.

Another 28% of the funding is earmarked for digitalising public administration, industry and business and investments in digital equipment for education and training. ($1 = 0.8256 euros) (Writing by Andrei Khalip, additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021