Spain's competition watchdog to look at power utilities

The Spanish government has asked the country's competition watchdog to look into possible anti-competitive behaviour from power utilities, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

Electricity prices have increased significantly in Spain in recent weeks, mainly as a result of increases in the market for carbon permits, she said in an interview with radio station SER.

