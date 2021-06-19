Left Menu

Karnataka's first Kisan special train leaves for Delhi with 250 MT of mangoes

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first 'Kisan Rail' from Karnataka carrying 250 tonnes of mangoes left Chintamani in Kolar for Delhi, the South Western Railway said.

The SWR said this will help farmers transport agricultural products all over the country swiftly, enabling them better market access to the produce.

BJP MP S Muniswamy MP flagged off the Kisan special train.

