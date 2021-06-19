Karnataka's first Kisan special train leaves for Delhi with 250 MT of mangoes
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The first 'Kisan Rail' from Karnataka carrying 250 tonnes of mangoes left Chintamani in Kolar for Delhi, the South Western Railway said.
The SWR said this will help farmers transport agricultural products all over the country swiftly, enabling them better market access to the produce.
Advertisement
BJP MP S Muniswamy MP flagged off the Kisan special train.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Chintamani
- Kisan
- Kisan Rail'
- Delhi
- Kolar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka to hold SSLC exams in July; promotes second PUC students
Karnataka to hold SSLC exams in July; promotes second PUC students
Karnataka to hold 10th standard examinations in third week of July; cancels second year PUC exams:Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
Monsoon likely to reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Karnataka in next 24 hours
COVID-19: Karnataka Cong kicks off free 1 lakh vaccination drive, Shivakumar takes inaugural shot