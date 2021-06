Soccer-North Macedonia v Netherlands teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group C match between North Macedonia and Netherlands in Amsterdam on Monday.

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski (captain); Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski; Arijan Ademi, Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Enis Bardi; Ivan Trickovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Advertisement

Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries; Georginio Wijnaldum (captain), Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)