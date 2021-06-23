Left Menu

Additional 5,240 vials of Amphotericin B allocated to Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2021
Additional 5,240 vials of Amphotericin B allocated to Karnataka
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said additional 5,240 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B, which is used in the treatment of black fungus, has been allocated to Karnataka.

''In Karnataka, additional 5,240 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated today,'' Gowda said in a tweet.

The Minister, who is an MP from Bengaluru North said, a total of 60,350 vials have been allocated to the state till now ensuring its smooth supply to patients.

The government has been taking various steps to enhance the availability of Amphotericin B in the country to cater to the sudden increase in demand for the medication, including giving a boost to domestic manufacturing.

Gowda also said, additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated to all States, UTs and Central Institutions today.

So far, approximately 7.9 Lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of Mucormycosis, he noted.

