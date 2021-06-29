Wells Fargo announces $18 bln buyback plan, doubles dividend
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 03:12 IST
Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday it planned to repurchase $18 billion worth of shares for the period between the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022.
The bank also said it expects to double its common stock dividend in the third quarter to 20 cents per share.
