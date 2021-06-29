Sudanese official: IMF executive board says Sudan has reached HIPC decision point

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has decided that Sudan has reached the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, a Sudanese finance ministry official said late on Monday, meaning the country can begin receiving relief on its more than $50 billion in debt.

"Sudan will proceed to negotiations with the Paris Club in July," senior adviser Magdi Amin wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)