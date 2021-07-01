Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down -Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco Oil Co's Khalid al-Dabbagh is set to step down as chief financial officer of the oil giant, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-30/finance-chief-who-steered-saudi-aramco-through-ipo-to-step-down?sref=SCAzRb9t on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ziad Al-Murshed will replace al-Dabbagh, who helped in leading Aramco through its initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, the report said. Al-Dabbagh will join the firm's board and retain the chairmanship of Aramco's unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp , Bloomberg said.

Aramco could announce the management change this week, the report added. Aramco did not respond to a request for comment after business hours.

