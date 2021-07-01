EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight departs to Mozambique

In the margins of the G20 Ministerial event on 30 June in Brindisi, an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight, co-organised also with Italy and Portugal, will depart to Mozambique, carrying 15 tonnes of life-saving cargo addressing pressing humanitarian needs.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, who is attending the G20 event and the ceremony at the departure of the flight, said: "The humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique continues to deteriorate at an alarming rate. We are sending a new EU funded Humanitarian Air Bridge flight to get vital aid to this hard to reach part of the country. I thank Italy and Portugal for providing the medical equipment and humanitarian cargo of the flight. It is essential that full humanitarian access is granted in critical parts of Mozambique to save lives."

The flight is expected to arrive in Pemba, Mozambique, on 3 July 2021. Two more flights carrying additional humanitarian aid are expected to depart from Brindisi in the coming days.

Since the beginning of 2021, the EU has mobilised over €17 million in humanitarian funding for Mozambique, mainly to address the consequences of the ongoing internal conflict. EU aid helps to ease the suffering of the affected population including those internally displaced and host communities, provide education for children, while also better preparing communities to deal with natural disasters.

(With Inputs from APO)