Pak President's residence becomes fully powered by renewable energy

Pakistan President's official residence, Aiwan-e-Sadr, has installed a 1-megawatt solarisation system in its premises, making it one of the few presidential palaces in the world fully powered by renewable energy, according to media reports on Thursday.

President Arif Alvi inaugurated the photovoltaic panels at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

As per initial estimates, the solarisation project will reduce carbon dioxide emission by 1,450 tonnes and annually contribute Rs 3.2 crore to the exchequer by way of savings on traditional fuel costs.

A net metering system has been installed at Aiwan-e-Sadr which will note the surplus energy contribution directly being made to the national power grid, news portal Radio Pakistan reported.

Alvi said Pakistan is focused on tapping renewable energy sources such as hydro, solar, and wind. He said the country aims to shift its energy balance to 60 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

He lauded the steps taken by the government to mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

In line with the plantation drive, Alvi said 10,000 saplings would be planted in the presidential palace, besides plans to raise a vertical forest.

The president said private industries also have the responsibility to contribute towards the upkeep of the environment.

On the occasion of World Environment Day this year (June 5), Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the rich and developed nations to take responsibility for climate change, reduce carbon emissions and help poor countries to face the challenge.

