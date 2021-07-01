Left Menu

Pak President's residence becomes fully powered by renewable energy

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:12 IST
Pak President's residence becomes fully powered by renewable energy
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan President's official residence, Aiwan-e-Sadr, has installed a 1-megawatt solarisation system in its premises, making it one of the few presidential palaces in the world fully powered by renewable energy, according to media reports on Thursday.

President Arif Alvi inaugurated the photovoltaic panels at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

As per initial estimates, the solarisation project will reduce carbon dioxide emission by 1,450 tonnes and annually contribute Rs 3.2 crore to the exchequer by way of savings on traditional fuel costs.

A net metering system has been installed at Aiwan-e-Sadr which will note the surplus energy contribution directly being made to the national power grid, news portal Radio Pakistan reported.

Alvi said Pakistan is focused on tapping renewable energy sources such as hydro, solar, and wind. He said the country aims to shift its energy balance to 60 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

He lauded the steps taken by the government to mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

In line with the plantation drive, Alvi said 10,000 saplings would be planted in the presidential palace, besides plans to raise a vertical forest.

The president said private industries also have the responsibility to contribute towards the upkeep of the environment.

On the occasion of World Environment Day this year (June 5), Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the rich and developed nations to take responsibility for climate change, reduce carbon emissions and help poor countries to face the challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021