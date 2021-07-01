Left Menu

Army to get major bridge boost for operations along western borders

In a major boost for 'Make in India' in defence sector, the Indian Army would be getting the first 12 indigenously developed 10 metre Short Span Bridging systems on Friday, which will help the force come over geographical obstacles like small rivers and canals in case of operations along the western borders with Pakistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:31 IST
In a major boost for 'Make in India' in defence sector, the Indian Army would be getting the first 12 indigenously developed 10 metre Short Span Bridging systems on Friday, which will help the force come over geographical obstacles like small rivers and canals in case of operations along the western borders with Pakistan. The equipment would be handed over to the Corps of Engineers by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Delhi Cantt and is worth over Rs 492 crore, Army officials said.

The system has been designed by Indian Army Engineers along with DRDO and manufactured by Larsen and Toubro Limited within the country, they said. The officials said that despite the COVID restrictions placed on industries in the last one year the supply of the bridging systems to the Indian Army has been on schedule.The bridges being inducted are mechanically launched and capable of carrying tanks upto 70 tons over different types of water obstacles. The unique feature of the system is its compatibility with existing Bridging systems which enhances flexibility to negotiate all types of water obstacles along western borders, they said.

It enhances the existing bridging capability of the Corps of Engineers by multiple folds and would be a major game-changer in support of mechanised operations in any future conflict with our western adversary, they said. (ANI)

