Delhi: Private schools' fees to be collected monthly, 15 pc deduction in overall fees

Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to private schools to charge fees on monthly basis, with a 15 per cent deduction in the fees for the academic year 2020-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to private schools to charge fees on monthly basis, with a 15 per cent deduction in the fees for the academic year 2020-21. To illustrate, if the monthly fee of the school in financial year 2020-21 is Rs 3,000, the schools are entitled to collect the school fee per month at Rs 2,550 per month after deduction of 15 per cent. If the school has collected the fee in excess of the direction referred above, the same shall be refunded to the parents or adjusted in the subsequent month of fee to the parents.

The order issued by Director of Education Udit Prakash Rai further states that the school management shall not prevent the child from any ongoing activities of the school or strike off the name if the parents are unable to pay the fee due to current hardship. The order to deduct the fees by 15 per cent as directed by Delhi High Court has been carried out to prevent profiteering and commercialisation in times of COVID-19. This order directed by Delhi Government is applicable on all the 460 schools which petitioned the High Court. The reduction of fees will be a respite for all the students and parents during the time of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

