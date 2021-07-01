Left Menu

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed - minister

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:35 IST
Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed - minister
  • Sudan

Sudan has increased fuel prices for the first time since subsidies were removed, energy minister Jadein Ali Obeid said on Thursday.

The price of gasoline went up from 290 Sudanese pounds per litre to 320 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 305 pounds per litre from 285, according to a Reuters witness.

"This slight increase in prices came after the monthly assessment of the prices of gasoline and diesel, which was carried out based on international prices," the minister told Reuters.

