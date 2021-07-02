Left Menu

Athletics-Richardson will not compete at Diamond League in Stockholm

American Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday, where she had been expected to run in the 200m, according to the event's entry list. Her manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "I am human," Richardson wrote in a cryptic tweet earlier on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 05:12 IST
American Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete at the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday, where she had been expected to run in the 200m, according to the event's entry list. Richardson, 21, is the U.S. women's 100m champion and is expected to be a big draw at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

It is not clear why Richardson is not competing. Her manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "I am human," Richardson wrote in a cryptic tweet earlier on Thursday.

