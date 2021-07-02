Ker Forest Minister warns stern action against forest crimes

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 2 (PTI): At a time when the Kerala government is under fire over the alleged mass felling and smuggling of rosewood trees from Wayanad by timber mafia, Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday warned stringent action against those involved in forest crimes and other deforestation activities.

All possible legal measures would be taken against violators oflaw, he said while inaugurating a slew of afforestation projects in Kozhikode as part of the week-long 'Forest Festival' organised by the Forest Department.

Apparently referring to the smuggling of the centuries-old trees, he said it has been brought to the notice of the government that some activities are taking place which are adversely affecting the protection of forests.

''The government is taking a very cautious step in this regard. Whether it is common people or government officials, stringent action will be taken against the culprits,'' Saseendran said.

The minister also said wrong-doers would be punished while the officials who are acting in accordance with law would be protected by the government.

Stating that it is the time when forest conservation assumes great significance, he said global warming and climate change have disrupted the normal life of human beings.

The minister also said he was happy that Kerala, compared to other states, was able to maintain a good forest cover ratio.

The opposition BJP and Congress recently intensified criticism against the Left government in connection with the felling of rosewood trees and the Centre sought a report into the incident.

The Congress-led UDF had raised the issue in the Kerala Assembly, accusing the Left government of shielding the culprits.

A BJP-NDA delegation, led by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, last month visited Muttil village in Wayanad, where crores-worth timber had allegedly been felled and smuggled from government-assigned lands earlier this year by the alleged mafia.

The state government had informed the Kerala High Court that a mafia was involved in felling of trees and what was revealed in the investigation was just the tip of the iceberg.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

