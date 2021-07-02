Minister inaugurates distribution camp of Aid & Assistive devices to Divyangjan

Minister of State for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar inaugurated the camp for free distribution of Aid & Assistive devices at block level among 1146 identified Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme of Government of India today at Gaya, Bihar. The Chief Guest of the function Shri Gurjar was present virtually through a Video Conference in the function. Shri Vijay Kumar, Member of Parliament, Gaya presided over the function with his gracious presence at the venue of the main event. Among the other dignitaries Dr Prem Kumar, Member of Legislative assembly, Gaya was physically present also participate 'in person during the event.

Addressing the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Department has done unprecedented work for the welfare of Divyangjan consistently during the years.

Advertisement

Speaking about the need of conducting such distribution camps, the Minister said that organizing such camps helps in spreading the awareness about the welfare schemes run by the Central Government for Divyangjan as also to empower them and bring them into the mainstream of the society. Further, Shri Gurjar said that after the implementation of the Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the categories for disability has increased from 7 to 21 and increased reservation for Divyangjan in government jobs from 3% to 4% and also reservation in higher education is now increased to 5%. He further informed that the scheme for implanting cochlear devices for children who are deaf by birth and can't speak has been implemented by Ministry with the provision of Rs. 6 lakh for each such child. He urged and requested public representatives and administration that a list of such needy children in the Gaya District may be provided to the Ministry so that eligible beneficiaries may get the benefit of the central run scheme for Cochlear Implant. Informing about the initiatives taken by the ministry under Accessible India Campaign Union Minister of State informed that 35 International and 55 Domestic Airports, 709 Railway Stations, 10175 Bus Terminals and 683 websites have been covered to provide an accessible environment for persons with disabilities.

Total 1146 beneficiaries of Gaya District were pre-identified with 2220 assistive appliances of different categories valuing worth Rs. 101.30 Lakh. Such assistive devices will be distributed among the beneficiaries by organizing series of distribution camps at block levels. The identification and registration of divyangjan beneficiaries were done in the month of February this year by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in association with District administration Gaya, Bihar.

The distribution camp was organized by ALIMCO, Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India in association with District administration Gaya as per new approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Ministry in wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

A total number of Aids and appliances that will be distributed in different blocks include 821 Tricycle, 131Wheel Chair, 02 C.P Chair, 774 Crutches, 219 Walking Sticks, 29 Rollator, 21 Smart Cane, 02 Braille kits for the visually impaired, 90 Hearing Aid, 54 MSIED Kit for Intellectually Impaired, ADL (Assistance for Daily Living) kit for Leprosy and 72 Artificial Limbs and Calipers.

(With Inputs from PIB)