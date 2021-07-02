Left Menu

Body of temporary project staff member found on IIT Madras campus, probe on

In a tragic incident, the charred body of a temporary project staff member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, was found inside the campus, as per an official media statement on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, the charred body of a temporary project staff member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, was found inside the campus, as per an official media statement on Friday. As per an official statement, an unfortunate and tragic incident occurred yesterday on IIT Madras campus, involving an individual of temporary project staff whose body was found on the campus.

The individual had joined the institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus. "We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul," read the statement. The police are investigating the incident and the institute is fully cooperating with the authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

