Rajasthan govt to appoint 300 veterinary doctors on temporary basis

The Rajasthan government will soon appoint 300 veterinary doctors on a temporary basis, state Animal Husbandry Department Minister Lalchand Kataria said on Friday.

He said while the recruitment of 900 veterinary doctors is in process, many posts are lying vacant in the state, creating problems in the successful implementation of various schemes.

Advertisement

Kataria said the Finance Department has agreed to appoint 300 veterinary doctors on a temporary basis. The process of filling these vacant posts district-wise would be completed soon, he added.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had released the result of recruitment of 900 veterinary doctors after conducting a written examination on August 2 last year.

But, the matter is sub-judice in the high court and interviews are pending.

At present, more than 50 per cent of the sanctioned posts of veterinary doctors are lying vacant in the department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)