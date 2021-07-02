Left Menu

Assam logs 2,453 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Assam on Friday recorded 2,453 new COVID-19 cases, 2,902 recoveries and 27 deaths, said the National Health Mission of the state.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam on Friday recorded 2,453 new COVID-19 cases, 2,902 recoveries and 27 deaths, said the National Health Mission of the state. According to the media bulletin, there are 23,914 active cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent.

The recovery rate of Assam stands at 94.19 per cent with the fatality rate is at 0.9 per cent. So far, the state has registered 5,13,606 cases, 4,83,741 recoveries and 4,604 deaths. There are four districts with high case load including Golaghat with 312 cases, Kamrup with 186 cases, Lakhimpur 181 cases and Sonitpur with 173 cases.

On Friday, 1,53,981 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus taking the cumulative figure to 1,51,40,437. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

