At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says

At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, a humanitarian organization the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters on Saturday.

The boat that set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, included migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, and Bangladesh.

