At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-07-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 16:34 IST
At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, a humanitarian organization the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters on Saturday.
The boat that set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, included migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, and Bangladesh.
