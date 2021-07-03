Mirza and Mattek-Sands out of Wimbledon women's doubles

Indian star Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday bowed out of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships following a straight-set defeat, here.

Mirza, who has returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in one hour and 28 minutes.

Mirza is still alive in the tournament as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

