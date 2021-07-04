Left Menu

Mizoram reports 243 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 243 new COVID cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 21,246 in the state, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 243 new COVID cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 21,246 in the state, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations. There are 3,897 active cases in the state. A total of 17254 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 95, while the positivity rate is at 6.75 per cent. The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,05,02,362, including 2,96,05,779 recoveries, 4,01,050 deaths and 4,95,533 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

