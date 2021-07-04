Left Menu

Kalyan Singh admitted to Lucknow hospital, CM Yogi inquires about health condition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to take a stock of the condition of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh who has been admitted to the hospital.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 10:59 IST
Visual of interaction between senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to take a stock of the condition of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh who has been admitted to the hospital. As per sources, "Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night after reporting a swelling in the body."

Last year, on September 14, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for COVID-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020. Singh first became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

